Modi’s Likely Visit To China After Five years: SCO Summit As A Platform For Normalisation

New Delhi: In what could mark a significant diplomatic thaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly set to visit China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

If it happens, this will be his first trip to China since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020, signalling a cautious attempt by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise strained bilateral ties and re-engage through multilateral platforms.

Although the External Affairs Ministry is yet to officially confirm the trip, multiple media reports suggest that Modi will visit Japan on August 30 for the annual India-Japan bilateral summit before embarking for the two-day tour to China.

China, as SCO chair for 2024–25, is seeking a reset under the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality and consultation – and India’s probable participation might give diplomatic weight to that narrative. Why Modi’s probable participation in the Summit will be significant is because India rejected a joint communique at a SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in June this year as it excluded mention of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, indicating a firm stance on preserving its definitions of terrorism within SCO narratives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign the statement after it omitted the Pahalgam attack. What peeved India was that while the statement omitted Pahalgam, it referred to militant activities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

In his speech at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, Singh had laid down the broad contours of India’s transitional shift in its policy against terrorism, calling upon the member countries to unite in eliminating the menace for collective safety and security. “Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups,” he had stated.

“Dealing with these challenges requires decisive action. It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilise terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences. Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations,” Singh added.

Then again, last month, ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during an interaction with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had made it clear that the SCO’s primary mandate is to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism. “This is a shared concern and India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly reaupheld,” Jaishankar had said.

According to MS Prathibha, Associate Fellow at the East Asia Centre in the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, why the SCO Summit this year is important is because it is happening under the broader normalisation of India-China relationship. “India’s engagement with the SCO has always been important as it sees the forum as a part of multipolar diplomacy,” Prathiba told ETV Bharat.

She said that India would reiterate its position on terrorism during the course of the Summit. “India will ask the SCO to avoid double standards on terrorism,” Prathibha said.

Meanwhile, with India facing tariff pressures from the US, the SCO offers India a diplomatic hedge. Partnering more visibly with Eurasian organisations, particularly one led by China and including Russia, allows India to assert its strategic autonomy and diversify alliances.

Modi’s probable attendance at the Tianjin Summit will signal India’s intention to chart its own path rather than acquiesce to US economic coercion. At the SCO, India can reinforce that it will not sacrifice sovereignty over energy or trade decisions, in line with public declarations by India.

Even as this report is being filed on Wednesday evening, Trump announced an additional 25 percent on Indian goods, taking the total tariffs to 50 percent on Indian goods.

India retorted swiftly, saying that it has made its position on these issues, including the fact that its imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, Modi’s probable attendance at the SCO meeting is a very critical decision from the geopolitical standpoint.

“I must say that it is not just a strategic shift, but it is more a tactical shift in global geopolitics,” Pandya said. “It must be seen in the context of rising tensions between India and America on various issues particularly in the slapping of 50 percent tariffs on India and also America’s pro-Pakistan tilt following Operation Sindoor.” He said that there is a major distrust growing between India and the US.

“The relations are at a very low ebb,” Pandya said. “Besides, Trump is also getting close to the Chinese. He is trying to patch up with the Chinese. So, I think, in this context, India needs to find its QUAD balance between Washington DC and Beijing. In that context, this proposed visit is very critical but we should not read too much into it because India has kept its stand firm on the issue of terrorism. It should be seen more as a pivot towards China in a tactical manner than a strategic manner.”

To sum up, Modi’s likely trip to Tianjin for the SCO Summit comes at a fraught geopolitical moment. With India–US relations strained by Trump’s tariff impositions and India–China dynamics evolving post‑Galwan, the summit might serve as an opportunity for India to assert its strategic autonomy through multilateral engagement.