Modi's Leadership Enhanced India's Stature, Everyone Accepts India As Partner: Amit Shah

By PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his successful US visit and said it further fortified the "Modi doctrine of diplomacy" which has propelled Bharat as a global changemaker over the last 10 years.

File Photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his successful US visit and said it further fortified the "Modi doctrine of diplomacy" which has propelled Bharat as a global changemaker over the last 10 years. Shah also said that the successful QUAD Summit, the 'Modi & US' mega community event, and the 'UN Summit of the Future' reflect the prime minister's unmatched popularity across the globe.

"Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the successful three-day tour to the United States of America. The tour further fortifies the Modi doctrine of diplomacy, which over the last 10 years has propelled Bharat to the role of a global changemaker leading through examples in sustainable development," the minister wrote on X.

The home minister said Modi's leadership has not only enhanced Bharat's stature as a nation which everyone listens to but also as one that every country accepts as a partner in the upliftment of humanity. During his three-day visit to the US, Modi attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

Modi also held bilateral meetings on Sunday with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

