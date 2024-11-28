Modi To Review BJP's Work During Odisha Visit, Road Show and Public Meeting Likely

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Odisha in the afternoon of November 29 to participate in the DGP-IGP meet being held here for the first time. Upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar airport at 4:15 pm, he will be accorded a grand welcome, followed by a public meeting near the airport. A roadshow from the airport to Raj Bhavan has also been planned.
Informing this to the media, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, "Modiji will visit the BJP state office, where he will hold a two-hour-long meeting with MLAs, MPs, and senior party officials to review the party’s organizational performance and the work undertaken by legislators. The meeting will also include detailed discussions on government initiatives and progress in the state."
Ahead of the three-day visit of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, along with Samal, reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. He visited the spots where the PM is scheduled to visit and took stock of arrangements for the events. Senior SPG officials, state ministers, and top administrative officers, including the Chief Secretary, inspected the route, the venue for public gatherings, and other logistics.
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive earlier, around noon, on the same day, to participate in the DGP_IGP meet. National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval will also be attending the meet.
On November 30, the Prime Minister is expected to attend and address the DGP-IGP conference.
This high-stakes DGP-IGP meeting, spanning November 29 to December 1, marks the first time Odisha will host such a gathering of senior security officials, including DGs and IGs from organizations like the NSG, NIA, SPG, IB, CISF, BSF, and CRPF, as well as state police chiefs from across India.
