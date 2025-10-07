ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Proved How Leadership Can Transform Lives Of Crores: Amit Shah

Modi has led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the prime minister since 2014, winning three successive national elections.

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
By PTI

Published : October 7, 2025

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that 'Karma Yogi' Narendra Modi took constitutional oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day 24 years ago, and during his long public service, he has proved that when the vision is 'Nation First' and the mission is 'Developed India', how leadership can bring transformation in the lives of crores of people.

After spearheading the BJP to victory in three consecutive Assembly polls in Gujarat as the chief minister, Modi has led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the prime minister since 2014, winning three successive national elections.

"Twenty-four years dedicated to the nation and public service! This day is very significant for the entire country, when a 'karma yogi' devoted to public service with selfless spirit took the constitutional oath, considered people's problems as his own, and began resolving them, and these problems kept turning into history," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister said that in these 24 years, be it transforming farmers, women, industry and education in Gujarat, or ensuring the nations' security, welfare of the poor, and the upliftment of all sections, including the backward, Dalit and tribal communities, as the prime minister, Modi has proven that when the vision is 'Nation First' and the mission is 'Developed India', how a leadership can bring transformation in the lives of crores of people.

As an incumbent, Modi never faced an electoral defeat and holds the record as the longest head of a government among all prime ministers, including as chief minister for more than 12-and-a-half years.

Balance Sheets Of Sugar Cooperatives Changed Due To Ethanol Blending: Amit Shah

