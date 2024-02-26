Modi Lays Foundation Stones for Redevelopment of 45 Rail Stations in Bengal

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid foundation stones for redevelopment of 45 rail stations in the southern parts of West Bengal under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid foundation stones on Monday for the reconstruction of 45 rail stations in the southern regions of West Bengal.

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid foundation stones for redevelopment of 45 rail stations in the southern parts of West Bengal under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.' While foundation stones were laid in 22 stations under South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, the same was done for 23 stations under Eastern Railway limits, railway officials said.

These are among the over 550 stations for which the PM laid the foundation stone all over the country for improvement of facilities under the scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations throughout the country, the official said. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, accompanied by the Eastern Railway general manager, attended the programme at Bandel station. Bandel will get Rs 307 crore for transforming it into a world-class station.

Kharagpur Junction is another station in the state where the foundation station was laid, a South Eastern Railway spokesperson said. The prime minister's address was streamed on a giant screen at the station. BJP leaders - Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh and Kharagpur MLA Hiran Chatterjee - were among those present. Other stations of the state include Adra, Purulia, Panagarh, Jangipur, Chandannagar, Bankura, Naihati, Dumdum among others.

TAGGED:

PM ModiRailway StationWest Bengal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.