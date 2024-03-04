‘Modi Ka Parivar’: Top BJP Leaders Change Social Media Bio After Lalu's 'No Family' Jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the entire country is his family, senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda, added the tag ‘Modi ka Parivar’ on their social media accounts on Monday.

The move comes on the back of RJD president Lalu Yadav’s 'slanderous' attack on PM Modi and the latter giving a new political spin to it, rather than engaging in a bitter exchange of barbs. Giving a forceful counter to the INDIA bloc and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s charges at RJD’s public rally in Bihar, Modi on Monday said that the whole country of 140 crore people is his family.

“My nation is my family. I share a warm relation with all 140 crore citizens in the country and they are my family,” PM Modi said at a public rally in Telangana.

"My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers, and sisters of the country are Modi's family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them," Modi added.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav, while addressing a rally of the INDIA bloc in Patna on Sunday, had slammed Modi for raising the issue of dynastic politics and asked why the PM doesn't have a family.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said opposition parties have been launching personal attacks on Modi and making such "petty" remarks against him for the last 16–17 years.

"... I want to remind everyone that for him (PM Modi), the whole country is his family... Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he celebrates Diwali with soldiers on the border. They are his family... When he left his family to dedicate himself to his country, that very moment he pledged that the whole nation is his family," Trivedi said.

Lashing out at INDIA bloc leaders, Trivedi said, "...For the INDI alliance there are no Hindus. For them, Hindus are backward, Dalit, 'Savarn', North Indian, South Indian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and even Hindi, but not Hindu".

The BJP's show of solidarity around its top leader in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is reminiscent of a similar campaign the party had mounted prior to the 2019 general elections with the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" addition to their names to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar Chor Hai" dig at Modi.