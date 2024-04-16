Modi Has Given 'Guarantee' to Bring UCC in Country: Shah

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a "guarantee" to bring uniform civil code in the country on the same lines as Uttarakhand, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said right from the inception of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, its leaders had made a promise that there would be no law based on religion in this country and that there would be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"For the first time in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has introduced UCC in the state. Modi has given a guarantee in our 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) to introduce UCC in the whole country on the same lines," the BJP leader said.

He also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the "relevance" of Kashmir issue for other states. "Congress national president Kharge says what do the people of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir.

"Kharge does not know that the soldiers of Garhwal shed maximum blood to save Kashmir," Shah said at the poll rally here in favour of BJP candidate for Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni.

He said during Congress-led UPA anyone would come from Pakistan and return after setting off explosions but after Narendra Modi took over, Pakistan got a fitting retaliation for its dastardly attacks in Uri and Pulwama through surgical and air strikes which eliminated terrorists on their turf.

Shah also accused the Congress of using "abusive words" against former CDS Bipin Rawat, saying the opposition party's culture allowed it to insult a brave warrior like him.

He also dismissed Kharge's claim that a third term for Modi as PM would end reservation in the country. "Kharge says reservation would go away if Modi becomes PM for a third time. Modi ji is the biggest supporter of reservation. We would neither withdraw reservation nor let anyone do it," Shah said.