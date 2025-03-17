ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Robbing People: Kharge On Petrol, Diesel Prices

Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for not transferring the benefits of the reduction in crude oil prices to the people.

Modi Govt Robbing People: Kharge On Petrol, Diesel Prices
File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the government for not transferring the benefits of the reduction in crude oil prices to the people. For how long will the BJP keep collecting "ransom" from the public, Kharge asked as he shared a media report, which said that crude oil prices are at a 42-month low, and accused the Modi government of "robbing" the people.

"The price of crude oil has been continuously falling, petrol and diesel prices have not been reduced... Modi government is robbing the public fearlessly!" Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji only tells his 'Mann Ki Baat' to the public through long one-sided podcasts," he said and claimed that the PM is making people shed tears due to inflation.

"Crude oil prices have fallen by 34 per cent since May 2014. Tax collection game of Rs 36 lakh crores in 10 years! When will the price of petrol and diesel be reduced?" he said.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the government for not transferring the benefits of the reduction in crude oil prices to the people. For how long will the BJP keep collecting "ransom" from the public, Kharge asked as he shared a media report, which said that crude oil prices are at a 42-month low, and accused the Modi government of "robbing" the people.

"The price of crude oil has been continuously falling, petrol and diesel prices have not been reduced... Modi government is robbing the public fearlessly!" Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Modi ji only tells his 'Mann Ki Baat' to the public through long one-sided podcasts," he said and claimed that the PM is making people shed tears due to inflation.

"Crude oil prices have fallen by 34 per cent since May 2014. Tax collection game of Rs 36 lakh crores in 10 years! When will the price of petrol and diesel be reduced?" he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIPETROLDIESELMALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.