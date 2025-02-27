ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Must Stand Up To US, Tariff Removal On American Goods Will Destroy Economy: Congress

New Delhi: Flagging US President Donald Trump's push for reciprocal tariffs, the Congress on Thursday said the Modi government must stand up to the "humiliation" and tell its American counterpart that such moves would not be acceptable to India as they would "destroy" the country's economy.

At a press conference here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar played video snippets from French President Emmanuel Macron's meeting with Trump and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the US president to claim that the Indian PM remained "mum" even when the US president was "speaking ill of India".

"We have seen French President Emmanuel Macron correcting Trump in conversation and telling him he is wrong. On the other hand, in front of Narendra Modi, Trump kept speaking ill of India.

"He keeps calling India a tariff violator, we will impose reciprocal tariffs, but Narendra Modi remained silent," Kumar said at the presser at the AICC office at 24, Akbar Road. Kumar said Modi calls Trump his best friend but he "constantly tries to humiliate India".

"The BJP people never get tired of calling Narendra Modi a 'Vishwa Guru' but when PM Modi went on a tour to America, Trump did not even come to receive PM Modi," he said.

Flagging Trump's push for reciprocal tariffs, Kumar said if tariffs are removed on items such as apples, the apple traders of Himachal will suffer. If the tariff on grapes is removed, then Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will suffer, he added.

"At the same time, if tariffs on vehicles are removed, the Indian car market will suffer huge losses. Today, electronic goods are also coming to our country from China. "If other goods also start coming from outside, then what will be manufactured in the country?" he said.

Kumar claimed that Trump tried to "humiliate" India over tariffs. "But this government is so shameless that before going to America, the government reduced the customs duty on Harley Davidson and Tesla... The economy is in shambles under the Modi government," he said.

Kumar claimed that the condition of the stock market is bad. People are standing at the same place where they started and they are continuously withdrawing their money from the market, he alleged. "Due to reciprocal tariff, the country's GDP will decline by 0.5 to 0.6 per cent, due to which the condition of the country will deteriorate... Narendra Modi is the enemy of the economy.

"First demonetisation, then flawed GST, unplanned lockdown and now this tariff (issue). Narendra Modi has ensured the destruction of the country," he said. If the economy continues in this manner, India will be weakened internally, he alleged. Kumar urged the government to stand up to the US government and tell them that reciprocal tariffs are unacceptable.