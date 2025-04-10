ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Didn't Initiate Rana's Extradition, Merely Benefited From Diplomacy Begun Under UPA: Cong

New Delhi: With Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana being extradited from the US, the Congress Thursday said the Modi government did not initiate the process, instead it benefited from the "mature, consistent and strategic diplomacy" that began under the UPA.

Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said the government did not secure any breakthrough to make the extradition possible, nor is it the result of any grandstanding.

Chidambaram added that it was a testament to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, law enforcement and international cooperation are pursued sincerely and without any kind of chest-thumping.

"While the Modi government is rushing to take credit for this development, the truth is far from their spin," Chidambaram said in a statement.

This extradition is the culmination of a decade-and-a-half of painstaking diplomatic, legal and intelligence efforts which were initiated, led, and sustained by the UPA government in close coordination with the United States, he said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

As many as 166 people were killed in the Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008.

The coursework, Chidambaram said, began on November 11, 2009, when the NIA registered a case in New Delhi against David Coleman Headley (US citizen), Tahawwur Rana (Canadian citizen), and others involved in the 26/11 conspiracy, he said.

"That very month, Canada's Foreign Minister confirmed collaboration with Indian agencies, thanks to UPA's effective foreign policy. The FBI had arrested Rana in Chicago in 2009 for supporting a failed LeT plot in Copenhagen," said Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister from November 2008 to July 2012.

"Even though Rana was acquitted by a US court of direct involvement in the 26/11 attack in June 2011, he was convicted for other terrorism-related offences and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The UPA government publicly expressed its disappointment over his acquittal and kept diplomatic pressure alive," Chidambaram said.

Despite legal setbacks, the UPA government persisted through institutional diplomacy and legal mechanisms, he asserted.

A three-member NIA team interrogated Headley in the US before the end of 2011, based on mutual legal cooperation frameworks under the MLAT, he said in a statement released by the Congress.

Chidambaram further said the US government transferred crucial evidence to India, which became part of the NIA's chargesheet filed in December 2011 against nine accused, including Rana.

"The Special NIA court in Delhi issued non-bailable warrants, and Interpol Red Notices were secured for absconding accused. This was not a media stunt but quiet, determined legal diplomacy.