Modi Govt Determined To Wipe Out Drug Menace From India: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is determined to wipe out all kinds of narcotics from the nation and is making an all-out effort to achieve this goal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Addressing the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and Union Territories, he also said the time has come to change the scale of action against the drug menace so that there are more successes in the coming days.

The conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), began here on Tuesday. The home minister said Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 2047 to make India a fully developed and great nation. To achieve this dream of PM Modi, the country has to be fully secure, he said.

"The Modi government is determined to wipe out the drug menace from the country and is making all-out efforts to achieve this goal," Shah said.

"PM Modi has set forth the vision of creating an India by 2047 that will be the world's number one in every aspect and fully developed -- a nation secure enough that no one can penetrate. For this, our youth are the biggest hope, and if they are determined, nothing is impossible, as they are the foundation of any nation."

Shah said in some parts of the world, people have seen the link between a nation's development and the challenge of drug abuse. "Unfortunately, two of the regions from where drugs are supplied globally are very close to us. So this is the time that we fight against it strongly," he said.