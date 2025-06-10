ETV Bharat / bharat

'Demonstrated India's Military Might, Empowered Women': Smriti Irani Lauds 11 Years Of Modi Govt

Former union minister Smriti Irani inaugurated an exhibition at the Ranchi BJP office on the achievements of the Modi government in last 11 years.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Updated : June 10, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Ranchi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that during its 11-year tenure, the Modi government at the centre has worked for the inclusive development of every section of society in the country. Smriti Irani came here on a one-day visit to take part in a special programme being organised as part of the celebration of the completion of 11 years of the Modi government.

Speaking after inaugurating an exhibition of the achievements of the Modi government in the last 11 years at the state BJP office, Smriti Irani praised the steps taken by the central government.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani (ETV Bharat)

Emphasis on women empowerment

Praising the efforts of the Modi government for Nari Shakti, Smriti Irani said that in the last 11 years, the Narendra Modi government has put Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. She said that 10 crore women have been organized in more than 90 lakh self-help groups, and 33% reservation for women was implemented in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Enrollment of women in IITs has increased from 8% in 2016 to 20% in 2024, she said, adding that steps like starting the admission of women in the National Defense Academy and opening the doors for girls in Sainik Schools were also taken in this government.

Apart from this, 35.38 crore Mudra loans worth Rs 14.72 lakh crore were given to women, and maternity leave was increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, she said.

Demonstration of India's military might

Referring to the achievements of the Modi government, Smriti Irani described 'Operation Sindoor' as a symbol of self-reliance in the defence sector. She said that during this operation, the Indian armed forces used many indigenous defence systems, which demonstrated the country's self-reliance in military technology. Under Operation Sindoor, 9 terrorist camps were destroyed across the Line of Control and in the interior of Pakistan.

She described the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 air strike and Operation Sindoor of 2025 as symbols of the rise of a new India. Smriti Irani said that defence exports have increased 34 times since 2014, establishing India as a major global defence manufacturing hub.

Abolition of Article 370

Describing the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution as a historic decision of the Modi government, Smriti Irani said that the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism has been the hallmark of this government.

Smriti Irani said that the Modi government has provided affordable and accessible healthcare to all. About 23 AIIMS, 2,045 medical colleges, 780 allopathy, 323 dental and 942 AYUSH institutes were opened in the country. More than 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine were given during the Covid pandemic. The former Union Minister said that the life of the middle class has become easier during the tenure of PM Modi.

