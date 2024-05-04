Modi Doesn't Think About Country From Broader Perspective: Sharad Pawar

author img

By PTI

Published : May 4, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises.
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar (Photo: IANS)

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar alleged PM Modi doesn't think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises.

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't think of the country from a broader perspective and has failed to keep his promises. Pawar participated in a rally organised in support of his daughter and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Baramati goes to polls on May 7 during the third phase of general elections.

"PM Modi doesn't think about the country from a broader perspective and doesn't keep his promises. Chief Ministers are put behind bars which is wrong. (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is a fine leader and he has done many good things," Pawar added. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.Pawar reiterated his praise for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and targeted Modi for calling him a "shehzada" (prince).

"We never brought politics in developmental projects. We have no problem with Modi visiting multiple locations but everywhere he is criticising Rahul Gandhi. To understand the problems of people, Rahul conducted a campaign (yatra). Rahul's grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajeev Gandhi) were killed while serving the nation (as prime ministers)," he said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.