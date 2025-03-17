ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Conveys Concerns To Kiwi PM Over Anti-India Activities In New Zealand

New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Monday inked a pact to institutionalise their defence ties and vowed to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged concerns to his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon over certain unlawful elements indulging in anti-India activities in the island nation.

Following talks between Modi and Luxon, the two sides signed six agreements to ramp up cooperation in several areas including education, sports, agriculture and climate change, and decided to prepare a roadmap for cooperation in the defence industry sector.

In his media statement, Modi said India and New Zealand support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, adding "We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism", remarks that came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour in the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting an Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected, according to a joint statement. Luxon arrived in the national capital on Sunday on a five-day visit primarily to push for deeper economic engagement between the two sides.

Both prime ministers welcomed the launch of negotiations for a "balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial" free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries to achieve deeper economic integration.

Within the context of FTA negotiations, Modi and Luxon agreed for discussions between respective authorities on both sides to explore early implementation of cooperation in the digital payments sector.

In the context of the negotiations for the trade deal, the two sides agreed to start discussions on an arrangement facilitating the mobility of professionals and skilled workers, primarily to address the challenge of irregular migration, according to a joint statement.

In his remarks, Modi, referring to the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the 26/11 Mumbai strike, said that terrorism in any form is "unacceptable". "Strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks. We will continue to cooperate together against terrorist, separatist and radical elements," he said.

"In this context, we shared our concern about anti-India activities by some illegal elements in New Zealand. We are confident that we will continue to get the cooperation of the New Zealand government against all these illegal elements," he said. Modi said both sides decided to strengthen and institutionalise defence and security partnership and a roadmap will be prepared for cooperation in the defence industry sector.