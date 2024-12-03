ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Assures Stalin All Possible Help To Deal With Flood Situation In Tamil Nadu

Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday to enquire about the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

Official sources said Modi called up Stalin regarding the flood situation. Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads were submerged and inundating huge acreage of standing crops.

In Tiruvannamalai, tragedy unfolded as five bodies were recovered from a house crushed by a boulder that rolled down a hilltop following a mud slip on the night of December 1 during rains.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI TIRUVANNAMALAI TAMIL NADU CM M K STALIN

