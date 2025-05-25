ETV Bharat / bharat

Modernisation Key To Progress, But Indian Society Must Resist Westernisation: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari highlighted that the teachings of revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar remain deeply relevant due to their strong value systems.

Modernisation Key To Progress, But Indian Society Must Resist Westernisation: Gadkari
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (IANS)
By PTI

Published : May 25, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that while modernisation is necessary for progress, the westernisation of Indian society that erodes its core values must be resisted. “We are not against progress, but we are against the westernisation of society,” Gadkari said, addressing an event here via video conference.

Gadkari highlighted that although times have changed, the teachings of revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar remain deeply relevant due to their strong value systems. “The period may have changed, but the value system remains the same,” stressed the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Sharing an anecdote from one of his visits to England, Gadkari recalled a conversation with a British Prime Minister during which he was asked about India’s biggest challenge.Gadkari said, “I told him that poverty, malnutrition, unemployment, lack of education, and superstitions are the key issues contributing to population growth in India.

“When I asked him the same question, the British PM told me their biggest concern was that young people were not interested in marriage and instead preferred live-in relationships.” They have made impressive progress in infrastructure, power and water supply, communication, IT, and biotechnology, but there is an erosion on the social front, he said.

“Their social life is getting devastated,” Gadkari claimed. He praised Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary ruler of the Holkar dynasty, for her fair, independent and impartial dedication to societal issues.

Gadkari said her vision extended to promoting infrastructure and tourism, which aligned with a broader commitment to development rooted in Indian values.

