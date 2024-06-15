ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Force Academy Combined Graduation Parade | Modern Warfare No Longer Solely Physical Domain: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024

IAF chief V R Chaudhari, while addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near Hyderabad, said tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo: X@IAF_MCC)

Hyderabad: Modern warfare is no longer a solely physical domain, but a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here, Chaudhari also said tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset.

"Modern warfare is a dynamic and ever evolving landscape. It is no longer solely a physical domain. It is increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies. As leaders, you all need to adapt, innovate and leverage technology effectively for proving decisive in winning wars," the Air Chief Marshal said.

He further said professionalism, aggressiveness and initiative are the three most admired qualities of a leader and at the same time, leaders who are thinkers are also needed. "As you embark on this extraordinary journey, let the core values of the Indian Air Force - mission, integrity and excellence be your guiding beacon," he advised the newly commissioned officers.

"For us, the men and women in uniform, mission accomplishment is of utmost importance. It is vital for maintaining the direction, efficiency and overall success of an organisation," he said.

He also suggested that they must cultivate the habit of reading and that it would bear rich dividends. "The more you read, the better you will understand the complexities of your field. A well read mind is capable of adapting and leading with clarity in the face of the unknown," he said.

While gaining professional knowledge is paramount, the newly commissioned officers should hone their skills in other areas as well, he said. On integrity, he brought out how making ethical choices, upholding the highest standards of conduct and leading by example will inspire trust and loyalty with the team members.

Speaking on the IAF's vision statement of People First, Mission Always', Chaudhari urged newly commissioned officers to earn the respect of their subordinates and peers through professional competence, physical and moral courage, character and empathy. The CGP marks the successful culmination of training of 235 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force.

Chaudhari, who was the Reviewing Officer, conferred the Presidents' Commission to the graduating flight cadets on successful completion of their training. The graduating officers included 22 women officers who got commissioned in various branches of the IAF, a defence release said. On the occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from the friendly foreign countries were also awarded Wings' on successful completion of flying training.

This is also the first CGP where 25 cadets who joined the National Defence Academy four years ago for Ground Duty branches, were commissioned as officers, it said. The Reviewing Officer gave away various awards to the graduating officers who excelled in various disciplines of training.
Flying Officer Happy Singh from the flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course, the release said.

Flying Officer Taufeeq Raza was awarded the President's Plaque for being first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty officers course, it added. (Agency inputs)

