Modern Technology Provides Better Prospects To Farmers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The life of Sanjeev Kumar Premi (51), a farmer in Uttar Pradesh, has transformed by adopting modern technology and is now achieving a handsome amount from his vegetable cultivation compared to the traditional format. Sanjeev is happy as he earns Rs 18 lakh yearly from his 5-acre lands after adopting new-edge technology. Earlier he hardly managed to receive only 6-8 lakh per year by using traditional methods.

"I have been using modern technologies in farming since 2010, and getting almost double benefits in terms of financial aspects. Earlier, I had to spend more on the Generator machine, diesel, electricity bill, and pests. Now, I have adopted a solar panel for electricity which is almost free for me to use for irrigation as vegetable farming needs more and more water. Similarly, we use new-edged technology for using pests which helps to save a good amount too," Sanjeev told ETV Bharat.

Like Sanjeev, Rajasthan farmer Ramnarayan Choudhary is one of those, who has been receiving benefits of new-edged technology by doubling income from his 18-acre agriculture land.

"I have adopted a polyhouse farming method which is a low investment to get more produce. This new modern technology has turned a boon for me as it has almost doubled my income from 10 lakh to 20 lakh yearly. Since 2013, I have been using new-edged technology. To get rid of heavy electricity bills, I have installed an Agrivoltaic system to generate power through sunlight which helps me a lot to save from electricity bills. Besides this, I also use a drip irrigation system to save extra water consumption," Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

Digital and modern technologies are significantly transforming the agriculture sector as well as the life of the agrarians. The Union Cabinet approved the 'Digital Agriculture Mission' with a substantial financial outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, including a central government share of Rs 1,940 crore in September last year.

Various cutting edge-technologies for better production of agriculture are used like sensor, Artificial Intelligence, robotics image-based mango sorting, sensor-based monitoring system, and Internet of Things.

The Institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) are working in the area of different cutting edge-technologies for production and post-production agriculture like the use of sensor, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in development of farm mechanisation technologies/ machines, vision guided AI-enabled robotic apple harvester, image (visual and x-ray) based mango-sorting and grading system and sensor-based monitoring system with block-chain-technology for supply chain of banana, Internet of Things (IoT)-based real-time intelligent monitoring and controlling system for cold storage, real-time fruit quality monitoring using digital twins and machine learning during storage, Phase Change Material (PCM) based energy efficient vending cart for fruits and vegetables, visible light-induced composite photocatalytic reactor for ethylene degradation etc.

Risk assessment:

A GIS map of the generation index (GI) and establishment risk index (ERI) of the indigo caterpillar under different climate change scenarios.

Artificial Intelligence-based detection:

AI-based detection of insects, pests and diseases of sugarcane, in order to develop an AI-based detection system for insect pests and diseases of sugarcane, and physiological disorder symptoms have been captured at ICAR-IISR.

Improved Agroinoculation method for begomovirus:

As per ICAR annual report 2024, an efficient and reproducible agroinoculation method for achieving maximum (100 per cent) efficiency using infections agro-constructions of DNA A and DNA B of MYMIV. Among the various tissues selected for the inoculation on the epicotyl region showed maximum infectivity.

LAMP-based detection of pathogens:

According to the ICAR report, a portable device for LAMP-based detection of pathogens, molecular diagnosis outside a laboratory set up is very difficult, especially in the agriculture sector. Farmers often notice visible disease symptoms on crops but since laboratory accesses are limited like situations go unnoticed resulting in huge losses in crop production but timely and cost-effective detection of such symptoms on the field scale may be a boon to the farmers.

Use of Drones: