Modern-day nomads: This Faridabad-based couple embarked on Pan-American Highway Road Trip in van

Hyderabad: "I like you so much," said Smriti Bhadauria..." you are my life," said Karthik Vasan. This couple has said this countless times. "Three-and-a-half years ago, I thought let's try something new to express that love. Hence, they left for the world's longest road trip of 30,000 km to be their own. The journey is going to end this Valentine's Day on February 14. The couple's journey is now going viral on social media."

Smriti, a digital marketing consultant. Vasan, an IT employee. "Theirs is a love marriage. Having fun and having adventures is the nature of both. It is easy to show love to each other when you have all the comforts... let's test how our love is when you are alone. The real test was to go on a road trip."

Immediately, they decided to embark on a Pan-American Highway Road Trip. It is the longest national highway in the world. It stretches over 30,000 km and passes through 15 countries from North to South America starting from Ontario, Canada, and ends in Argentina.

What is the real reason for the adventure? During the Corona, they lost their friends and relatives. Therefore, they decided to go around the world as they felt life was unpredictable. It is observed that the dead are suffering from a lot of lovelessness at that time. You can't tell when death will come...before leaving this world, they decided to go around the world once with love. Interestingly, the couple did not quit their jobs for the trip, but they convinced their respective bosses to continue both work and travel.

They bought a van in good condition and turned it into a home. The kitchen and bedroom are arranged. The trip started on August 15, 2020. Since then, they have been sharing every scene, incident, strangeness and special things that they have come across in their journey on their Instagram account.

At present, they are followed by almost 90,000 people on Instagram. The couple's journey has come to an end. Currently in Argentina. They have had various experiences on this trip, which has been going on for three-and-a-half years. The problems are not few.

Caught in snow storms. They lost their way and travelled thousands of kilometres. Sometimes there was no internet while working. They used to stop at a restaurant or hotel and arrange office work through WiFi. At night the solar roof did not work and sometimes they were stuck in the dark.

No matter how many obstacles they faced, they did not think of stopping their journey in the middle. "Travel is like life. There will be many sweet experiences and difficulties. But, we moved forward. We became closer to each other. We learned many new things in this journey. It is enough to get a paragraph like us in the book of lovers of the world with our adventurous trip," signed off this lovely couple.

