Model Safety Guidelines Prepared For Adventure Tourism In States And UTs

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: To ensure the safety of tourists during adventure tourism like paragliding, rafting, and swimming, the government has prepared model adventure safety guidelines to establish comprehensive safety measures to be followed across the country for adventure tourism. States and Union Territories have been requested to maintain a strict watch on all adventure-related activities to avoid any untoward incident.

As per the National Adventure Tourism Safety Management Framework, the guidelines have been framed for 15 land-based, 7 air-based, and 7 water-based activities, which cover all aspects of adventure tourism available in India. The guidelines help adventure tour operators and other stakeholders understand and execute safety measures.

“The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, has formulated Model Adventure Safety Guidelines with an aim to establish a comprehensive and standardised framework to ensure safety in the Adventure Tourism sector across India,” Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, informed Rajya Sabha.

“These guidelines have been circulated to all States and Union Territories for adoption and formulation or updation of safety protocols, and they have been requested to maintain a strict watch on all adventure-related activities and ensure strict adherence to safety regulations and licensing norms by all the operators,” Shekhawat said.

Key objectives of safety norms are to mitigate risks in adventure activities, provide guidance to Adventure Service Providers for safety, encourage adventure service providers for skill upgradation, keep the standards at par with global standards and set up internal and external audit systems, as per the National Adventure Tourism Safety Management Framework.

Development and promotion of tourist destinations and products, including adventure tourism, is undertaken by the respective State government and Union Territory (UT) Administration. “The Ministry of Tourism through its central sector schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’ extends financial assistance to the State governments and UT Administrations for tourism infrastructure development in the country including Adventure Tourism,” the minister stated.

The projects undertaken for development by the ministry are identified in consultation with State governments, UT administrations, and Central agencies and are sanctioned subject to submission of project proposals by them, their adherence to relevant scheme guidelines and submission of suitable Detailed Project Reports (DPR).

In order to monitor and expedite the progress of the projects and to guide the State governments and UT administrations, the Ministry of Tourism holds regular review meetings at different levels, including Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee and Mission Directorate meetings, Union Minister Shekhawat added.

