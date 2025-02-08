ETV Bharat / bharat

MoD Inks Rs 642-Crore Contract With BEL For 28 Key Systems For Indian Navy

The defence ministry said the government signed a Rs 642-crore contract with BEL for the procurement of 28 key systems for the Indian Navy.

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Saturday signed a Rs 642-crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for procurement of 28 key systems for 11 new-generation offshore patrol vessels and three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy, the defence ministry said. This is in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government, it said.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said it signed the contract with Bharat Electronics Limited in New Delhi for "procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for 11 new-generation offshore patrol vessels and three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 642.17 crore, including taxes under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category".

EON-51 is an Electro Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imagers devices, it said.

"The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence," the ministry said.

