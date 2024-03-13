MoD Inks Contract with AVNL for 693 Armament Upgrades of Infantry Combat Vehicle

The Ministry of Defence Wednesday signed a contract with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence Wednesday signed a contract with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

This upgrade includes Night Enablement, Gunner Main Sight, Commander Panoramic Sight and Fire Control System (FCS) with Automatic Target Tracker under Buy {Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured} Category.

The AVNL has developed an indigenised solution for providing existing BMP 2/2K with Night Fighting Capabilities and FCS based on the integration of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Chennai-developed sight and FCS.

The AVNL will produce the armament upgrades with equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This will further strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and accrue the benefits of the increasing self-reliance in this field.

