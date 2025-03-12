MoD-BEL Sign Contract For Procuring Low-Level Transportable Radar For Rs 2,906 Crore

New Delhi: As part of the Central's Government’s efforts to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities of the country, the Ministry of Defence has inked a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad for procuring Low-level Transportable Radar, LLTR (Ashwini) at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore.

The radar is indigenously designed and developed by Electronics & Radar Development Establishment, DRDO. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday. LLTR (Ashwini) is an active electronically scanned phased array radar based on state-of-the-art solid state technology. The radar is capable of tracking aerial targets from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow moving targets such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and helicopters. Its acquisition will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force. These mobile radars, equipped with advanced Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities, can be deployed across various terrains and automatically detect and track aerial targets, including fighter jets and slow-moving objects. With this latest contract, BEL's total order inflow for the current financial year has reached ₹17,030 crore.

The programme is a major step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependency on Foreign Origin Equipment Manufacturers besides acting as a catalyst for the development of defence industrial ecosystem in the country. Bharat Electronics Limited is an Indian public sector aerospace and defence electronics company, headquartered in Bangalore. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of sixteen PSUs under the administration of Ministry of Defence of India.