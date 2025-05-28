Mock Drills To Be Carried Out In 4 States, 1 UT Bordering Pakistan On Thursday

New Delhi: Weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor to target the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, authorities will carry out mock drills in four states and one union territory bordering Pakistan on Thursday.

The drills will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and are being held following directives from the Union government, as these areas came under heavy attack from across the border during the recent conflict between the two nations.

In Haryana, the drill is scheduled to take place between 5 pm and 9 pm to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns, PTI reported, quoting an official. Sirens will be sounded during the drills, and emergency preparedness systems will be closely examined.

Similarly, the Civil Defence department in Rajasthan has also initiated preparations and is issuing instructions to all districts. Special emphasis is being placed on the districts located along the India-Pakistan border, where enhanced measures are underway. Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that a mock drill will be held in Jodhpur on Thursday, although the exact timing is yet to be finalised.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi added, “We have received instructions regarding the mock drill scheduled for tomorrow. A meeting will be held to plan its implementation.” This comes after a similar exercise was conducted on May 7 in 28 cities across Rajasthan, aimed at preparing for potential air strikes.

The increased focus on emergency preparedness came after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, when, in response, the Indian defence forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan, in which over 100 terrorists were neutralised. The operation has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

A mock drill is a simulation exercise designed to assess how the public and administration would respond in the event of an emergency, such as an air strike or bomb attack. The primary objective of the mock drills is to evaluate the operationality of control rooms and air raid warning systems. It also assesses the effectiveness of civil defence services.

A blackout exercise involves switching off all lights in a designated area for a set period. This tactic is used to make it more difficult for the enemy to locate and target key areas during an attack, thereby enhancing the region’s security under the cover of darkness.