Mock Drill Alert: Punjab, Haryana To Conduct Statewide Blackout On May 31

Amritsar: Tomorrow, there will be another blackout across several districts of Punjab as the administration is set to conduct mock drills and blackout procedures under Operation Shield. This information was shared by Special DGP Sanjeev Kalra, who has issued orders for the entire state.

The mock drills under Operation Shield are scheduled for May 31 and aim to assess the preparedness and response of local authorities and citizens in the event of potential threats. Special DGP Sanjeev Kalra stated that all districts of Punjab, including six border districts, have been directed to participate in the exercise.

He said the purpose of the drill is to evaluate war and security preparedness. He also emphasized that the public should not panic and should instead cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, Amritsar Assistant Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen told the media that a mock drill will be conducted tomorrow evening, May 31, from 6 PM to 7 PM at the Dussehra Ground in Ranjit Avenue. The aim is to test the readiness of security agencies and emergency services.

“There will be a mock drill in the city tomorrow, followed by a blackout across Amritsar from 8 PM to 8:30 PM. During this period, residents are requested to switch off all household lights, avoid stepping out onto terraces or streets, and ensure vehicle headlights remain off,” said Major Sareen.

This exercise is being carried out to check the city’s security preparedness and raise public awareness. Citizens have been urged to cooperate fully to ensure safety and maintain law and order. The blackout will apply to most of the city, excluding the airport, the walled city area, and nearby villages.

Major Mock Drill under Operation Shield

According to administrative orders, Punjab and Haryana will carry out statewide mock drills under Operation Shield on May 31 to test the preparedness of local authorities and residents in the event of an attack.