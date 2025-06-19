Mobile Deposit, 100% Webcasting Among Major ECI Reforms In Assembly Bypolls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that bye-elections to five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, held on Thursday, witnessed the successful implementation of several major new initiatives launched by it in the past few months.

Bypolls were held at the Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal. The bye-elections were necessitated in the wake of the death and resignation of the members from these seats.

The new initiatives include the provision of mobile deposit facility for the electors at all polling stations, upgraded Voter Turnout sharing process resulting in faster updation of the approximate polling trends by ensuring that the Presiding Officer updates the VTR data at the close of poll before leaving the polling station, webcasting at 100 per cent of polling stations ensuring constant vigil of the entire polling process and individual mock poll training of all Presiding Officers.

For the first time, voters were able to avail of the mobile deposit facility provided by the ECI at the entrance of all polling stations.

"The measure is in recognition of the ubiquity of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced by the voters, particularly the senior citizens, women, and PwD electors, as to where to leave their mobile phones before entering the polling station. Simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags were provided at the entrance door of the polling stations, where the voters deposited their mobile phones. Volunteers were deployed at the polling stations during the process," the ECI said.

The poll panel said the upgraded VTR sharing process was also successfully implemented, where the Presiding Officer of each polling station was able to directly enter voter turnout on the new ECINET App every two hours on polling day in order to reduce the time lag in the updation of the approximate polling trends.

"This was automatically aggregated at the constituency level. The approximate voting percentage trends were published every two hours as before. Also, voter turnout data was entered into the ECINET by Presiding Officers immediately after the close of poll, before they left the polling station to ensure that the approximate percentage of votes polled would be available on the updated VTR App constituency-wise after the close of polls, subject to network connectivity," it said.

The ECI said that where mobile networks are unavailable, entries were made offline and synced once connectivity is restored. Earlier, voter turnout data was collected manually by Sector Officers and relayed to Returning Officers (ROs) via phone calls, SMS, or messaging apps.

The poll panel said it has ensured 100 per cent webcasting of poll-day activities at all polling stations, except one, in the five bye-poll ACs. "The webcasting was monitored to ensure that critical activities were taking place smoothly and there was no violation of the poll process. Dedicated monitoring teams at RO, DEO and CEO levels kept a strict vigil on the poll proceedings," it said.

The poll panel also informed that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Rolls was conducted before the bye-polls for the first time in nearly two decades. The successful implementation of these measures in the bye-polls paves the way for the full introduction of all these measures in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, it added.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 23.