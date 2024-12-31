ETV Bharat / bharat

Moradabad: Man Lynched Over Alleged Cow Slaughter; Burial Held Under Police Surveillance

Moradabad: A case of mob lynching has come to light in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. People caught a cow smuggler while he was slaughtering a bovine animal. A video of the mob beating the person accused of cow slaughter is circulating widely on social media.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the accused to the hospital for treatment. The man died late on Monday night. The police got the post-mortem done at night and made arrangements for the burial. A heavy police force has been deployed at the house of the deceased accused.

According to the police, information of cow slaughter by three people was received at 3 am on Monday in the Mandi Samiti of the Majhola police station area of ​​​​Moradabad. People who reached the spot caught one of the three accused. The two other accused took advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot. On getting the information of cow slaughter, the workers of Bajrang Dal organization rushed to the spot. The man accused of slaughtering the cow was beaten badly by everyone at the spot.