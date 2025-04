MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Opposes Maha Govt's Move To Make Hindi Mandatory From Class 1 To 5

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday opposed the Devendra Fadnavis-led government's move to make Hindi mandatory from Class 1 to 5.

In a social media post on X, Thackeray said, "According to the State School Curriculum Framework 2024, Hindi has been made mandatory in Maharashtra from the first grade itself. I state clearly that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not tolerate this imposition. The Central Government's ongoing attempts to enforce 'Hindi-ization' across the country will not be allowed to succeed in this state."

Claiming Hindi not a national language, he said, "It is just one of the state languages, like other languages in the country. Why, then, should it be taught in Maharashtra from the first grade? Keep your so-called three-language formula limited to government transactions and do not extend it to education. This country was reorganized on linguistic lines, and that structure has endured for so many years. But why, now, are attempts being made to impose the language of another state on Maharashtra? This is nothing but an assault on the very principle of linguistic reorganization."

Vouching for equal respect to every language, Thackeray said, "Every language is beautiful in its own right, and behind its evolution lies a long history and tradition. The language of a state must be respected in that state. Just as Marathi must be respected by non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, the language of other states must be respected by all linguistic communities in those states. We even insist that Marathi people living in other states should embrace the language of that state as their own. But if you intend to undermine the linguistic traditions of this country, we will not accept it. We are Hindus, but we are not Hindi! If you try to coat Maharashtra with a veneer of Hindi-ization, conflict in Maharashtra is inevitable."

Targeting the Centre over the language issue, he said the Union Government is deliberately instigating the conflict."Is this entire effort aimed at creating a Marathi versus non-Marathi conflict in the upcoming elections to gain political advantage? Non-Marathi speakers in this state must also understand this ploy of the government. They do not have any special love for your language. They only want to provoke you to further their own political agenda."

Highlighting the dire economic condition of Maharashtra and the disappointment of farmers over the loan waiver, he said, "Today, the state's economic condition is dire, and the government has no funds left for schemes. Marathi youth are waiting for jobs. Loan waivers were promised before the elections, but they were never implemented. As a result, farmers who were hopeful for loan waivers are now disappointed."

On the industrial front, he said there is nothing substantial to show, "The industrial sector seems to have turned its back on Maharashtra. When there is nothing substantial to show or say, the British mantra of 'divide and rule' is being employed here, and the steps taken by the government raise suspicions to that effect. And why is the imposition of Hindi limited to Maharashtra? Would you dare impose Hindi like this in the southern states? Try it, and the governments there will rise in protest. The state government here and its constituent parties quietly tolerate all this, which is why this imposition is happening here. We don’t know about others, nor do we care, but the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not tolerate this."

Warning of vehement protest if the government goes ahead with its decision, he said, "The imposition of teaching Hindi from the first grade in Maharashtra will not be tolerated. Hindi textbooks in the school curriculum will not be allowed to be sold in shops, nor will schools be permitted to distribute those books to students. School administrations should take note of this. In every state, only the state language should be respected! Will you teach Marathi from the first grade in all states tomorrow? No, right? Then why this coercion here? I urge the government not to escalate this issue. But if you challenge this appeal and impose Hindi, conflict is inevitable, and the government alone will be responsible for it. Therefore, the government should respect public sentiment and immediately issue orders to withdraw this decision."

Appealing to the state people, he said, "I request all Marathi mothers, sisters, and brothers in my Maharashtra, as well as all brothers and sisters working in Marathi newspapers and Marathi news channels, to protest and oppose this without engaging in any debate! And yes, if other political parties in Maharashtra have even a little love for the Marathi language, they too will oppose this. Today, they are imposing a language; tomorrow, they will issue other coercive decrees. It's not the death of the old woman that grieves us, but the ominous times that worry us!"