MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Indicates That His Party May Ally With Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has indicated that he may ally with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Raj Thackeray, who started his political in undivided Shiv Sena, walked out of the party owing to differences with top leadership and then formed MNS. However, the party, has not been able to achieve the desired success. In the 2024, Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the MNS drew a blank.

In an interview with noted film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar in his podcast, Raj Thackeray said, "Our difference of opinions is small, Maharashtra are huge. Compared to the betterment of Marathi people, these differences of opinions are too small. So, I feel to come together is not a big deal. We need to see the larger picture for Maharashtra and I am seeing that."

He also said that him leaving the undivided Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leaving the party is different. "Eknath Shinde's politics is different and I leaving the Shiv Sena was different. When I left Shiv Sena, MLAs had come to me. I could have also rebelled when I was in Shiv Sena. When I was in Shiv Sena, I did not have any issue with working with Uddhav Thackeray. But is is their in his mind, that I work with him. I do not bring my ego in such small matters," added Raj, whose son Amit Thackeray lost from the Mahim seat in Mumbai in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Uddhav also responded positively to his cousin Raj, who was close to Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Uddhav said, "I am also ready to keep petty differences at bay and work together. I also appeal everyone to come together for the sake of Maharashtra and Marathi people. However, I have one condition."

"During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when we were saying that projects of Maharashtra are being taken to Gujarat, at that time, had he opposed, then a government which sees the benefit of Marathi people would have been formed. And even in Maharashtra, this (BJP-led) government would not have been formed. At that time, he supported BJP and now he is opposing, I will not tolerate this. I will not help anyone who is against Maharashtra. Decide this first and then speak about Maharashtra's benefit," Uddhav added.

In 2022, there was a vertical spilt in Shiv Sena, after Eknath Shinde joined hands with BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.