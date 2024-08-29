MLC Kavitha Meets Her Father KCR At Erravelli; Former CM Gets Emotional After Seeing Daughter

Erravelli (Telangana): BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court, met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, at his farmhouse here on Thursday.

BRS MLA K Kavitha meets her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (ETV Bharat)

Kavitha, who was released on bail in the Delhi liquor scam case, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, she went to Erravalli farmhouse to meet her father, former Chief Minister and BRS supremo KCR. Villagers of Erravalli warmly welcomed Kavitha with her husband Anil and son Aditya.

Later, she bowed at KCR's feet and took his blessings. KCR got emotional seeing his daughter after five months. Former Telangana Minister Prashanth Reddy was also present with Kavita. On this occasion, Kavitha said that she would take complete rest for ten days. She asked BRS leaders, activists, and her followers to cooperate.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 27 granted bail to BRS MLS K Kavitha in the alleged Delhi excise policy case, and made strong observations against the central agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the nature of the probe being conducted in the case.

Citing the bail granted to former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the same matter, the apex court said as observed in Sisodia's case, the likelihood of trial being conducted in the near future is impossible. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that the investigation is complete in the matter and the custody of the appellant is not necessary for the purposes of investigation.

The central agencies have lodged separate cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy. Kavitha was arrested by ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail in connection with the corruption case.