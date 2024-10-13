Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav Appointed As Observers for Haryana BJLP Meet on Oct 16

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana Chief Minister is slated for October 17. Following this, the state ruling party has called a meeting of the legislature party on October 16 to elect its leader.
To this, caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini is anticipated to be elected as the leader of the legislative party for another term. The saffron party has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav as central observers for the meeting of the legislature party here.
The State Party President, Mohan Lal Badoli, will propose the name of the legislative party leader. After this, a claim to form the government will be presented to the Governor. Badoli has instructed all the MLAs to stay in Chandigarh on October 16 and 17 following the meeting.
According to sources, many ministers will also take the oath including Mahipal Dhanda, Arvind Sharma, Sunil Sangwan, Vipul Goyal, Krishna Bedi, and Ranbir Gangwa.
On October 17, the new Chief Minister will take oath at the Parade Ground in Panchkula in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and all the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.
In the recently concluded election, the BJP won 48 seats in the Assembly elections, while 3 independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal, have also supported the BJP. In such a way, a total of 51 MLAs are there in the party.