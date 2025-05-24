New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday participated in the NITI Aayog meeting held in Delhi and put forward four important demands.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being held at Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday.

The central government had invited the chief ministers of all the states and union territories to this meeting. Stalin attended the NITI Aayog meeting after a three-year absence.

Speaking at the occasion, Stalin said, “A big project with a large amount of funds is necessary for the development of urban areas in the country. There is an urgent need to create a new urban renewal project focusing on better infrastructure, mobility and health. You should create such a project soon.”

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s Key Demands At NITI Aayog Meet (ETV Bharat)

He claimed that the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds had been denied because the states had not signed the MoU related to the PM Shri project. “Nearly Rs 2200 crore has been denied to Tamil Nadu in the year 2024-25. This fund should be released without delay and without imposing conditions,” Stalin demanded.

He also sought the Centre to enhance the state’s share in central taxes to 50 per cent. “As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the share of tax revenue that can be distributed to the states was increased by 41 per cent. But only 33.16 per cent has been distributed to the states. The high amount of funds spent by the state government on the projects introduced by the Union government is causing a huge burden. It would be appropriate to increase the share of the states in the Union revenue by 50 per cent,” he said.

The CM stressed that a plan was needed to clean and restore important rivers, including the Thamirabarani and other important rivers in the country. “Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride,” he said.

“On the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India,” he said further.