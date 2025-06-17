MK Stalin To Focus On Constituencies That DMK Lost In 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections

By Prakash Pandian

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has advised the executives of the constituencies concerned to win the constituencies that slipped away in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections in the elections, which are scheduled to be held in April 2026.

Target to win 200 constituencies

Stalin has been recently saying in all rallies that the DMK, which is in power, will win more than 200 constituencies, out of the total 234 seats, in the 2026 assembly elections and will form a Dravidian model government again. He has put forward the slogan, "We will win two hundred - we will create history"

'One to One' Meeting

While opposition parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, are saying that this victory is not possible due to the wave of discontent against DMK, Stalin is not backing down from his goal. In order to make the goal of winning over 200 seats possible in the upcoming assembly elections, Stalin is meeting DMK executives separately in a "one-to-one" manner and asking for their opinions. Stalin is giving individual instructions to each one on how the party executives should work towards the goal of winning over 200 seats.

100 seats that slipped in 2021

In the 2021 assembly elections, the DMK and its alliance parties like Congress, MDMK, VCK, CPI, CPM, IUML, MMK, TVK, ATP, AIFB and MVK together won 159 seats. DMK alone won 126 seats and formed the government with a simple majority. Parties including AIADMK, PMK, BJP, etc. won 75 seats. AIADMK especially retained its influence in western districts, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Therefore, Stalin has identified that they should win a total of 100 seats in the upcoming elections, including the 75 seats where DMK and DMK alliance parties lost in the 2021 Assembly elections. This is why Stalin first met the functionaries from the constituencies that were defeated in 2021 on a "one-to-one" basis and held consultations.

Instructions to functionaries

Stalin, who meets the DMK functionaries on a constituency-wise basis, today met the functionaries of three assembly constituencies - Paramathi Vellore, Paramakudi and Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district at Anna Arivalayam and sought their views. At that time, he asked the functionaries about the activities of the current MLAs, the cooperation of the district secretaries and ministers.

To what extent have the achievements of the DMK government reached the public? Stalin, who also inquired about the field situation, said that since there are only 10 months left for the elections, the achievements of the government and the plans of the DMK government implemented after the 2021 assembly elections should be brought to the public. It has been reported that he has also advised that the differences between the party functionaries should be forgotten, and in the election should work together.

DMK functionaries assure

The functionaries of the Kaundapalayam assembly constituency who attended today's consultation meeting met the Chief Minister and said that this time they will carry out field work in a way that the DMK will win in all 10 assembly constituencies in the Coimbatore district. The executives from Coimbatore, who met the Chief Minister after the DMK was defeated in all the constituencies in the last 2021 assembly elections, have given this assurance.