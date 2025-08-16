'30 Lakh Textile Jobs At Risk Due to Trump's Tariff, Mitigate It Via GST Reduction, Loan Schemes': Stalin To Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that the 30 lakh textile jobs in the state were at stake due to the increased tariff announced by US President Donald Trump. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mitigate it via GST reduction and loan schemes.

Stalin, who is also the head of the DMK, in a letter to PM Modi said, "We appreciate the efforts by the Union Government to achieve a mutually beneficial trade agreement between India and the United States of America and fully support our position to defend national interests."

"In this context, I wish to bring to your attention a matter of considerable concern to Tamil Nadu, as it faces severe implications due to the current 25% tariff and its potential escalation to 50%. In the last financial year, while 20% of India's total goods exports of $433.6 billion were to the United States, 31% of Tamil Nadu’s $52.1 billion goods exports went there. This higher dependency on the US market clearly implies that tariff impact on Tamil Nadu will be disproportionately greater than for most other Indian states. Hence, this tariff has significant implications for Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing sector and employment scenario," he said.

According to Stalin, the most affected sectors are textiles, apparels, machinery, auto components, gems and jewellery, leather, footwear, marine products and chemicals.

"Even more concerning is that all these sectors are labour-intensive, wherein any export slowdown will quickly result in mass layoffs. Tamil Nadu accounted for 28% of India’s textile exports in 2024- 2025, the largest contributor among all Indian states. Especially, our textile sector employs nearly 75 lakh people, and with a 25% tariff and a proposed 50% tariff, an estimated 30 lakh jobs are at immediate risk. To mitigate this crisis, it is essential to address structural issues that have long hindered our export competitiveness," Stalin added.

Stalin said that in this regard, he had extensive consultations with the industry associations from the affected sectors. "Based on these consultations, it is evident that the textile sector urgently needs support in two aspects - correction of the GST inverted duty structure for the man-made fiber value chain, by bringing the entire chain under a 5% GST slab and exemption of import duty on all varieties of cotton. In addition, extension of 30% collateral-free loans under the ECLGS with a 5% interest subvention and a two-year moratorium on principal repayment, along with enhancing RoDTEP benefits to 5%, extending pre-and post-shipment credit to all textile exports, including yarn, have been highlighted as other important steps to strengthen our export competitiveness," he added.

Stalin asserted that similar challenges are being faced by other sectors due to tariff impacts and competitive pressures in global trade. "To provide immediate relief, the Union Government needs to consider introducing a special interest subvention scheme for all exporters affected by tariffs to improve liquidity and reduce cost burdens and accelerating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and bilateral arrangements to offset high-tariff market risks. Considering the scale of the problem, a special financial relief package including a moratorium on principal repayment, similar to the one implemented during the COVID period is necessary to support our exporters. We look forward to such an initiative at the national level like the one from the Government of Brazil which has announced tax deferrals and tax credits to exporters," he added.

Stalin maintained that Tamil Nadu's thriving manufacturing sector is facing a "never seen before crisis, threatening millions of livelihoods across various sectors."

"Hence, I request your urgent intervention in this matter, in consultation with the relevant ministries and industry stakeholders. I, once again, assure you of Tamil Nadu's full cooperation in implementing all necessary measures to navigate this trade predicament," the DMK chief added.