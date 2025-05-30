Mixed Relief For Shepherds In Kashmir As They Get Delayed Permission For Pastures

Srinagar: Shepherds in the Kashmir valley have got mixed relief as they have been allowed to move towards higher pastures in some areas, while some still face permission issues to take their flock to highland grasslands in the Himalayan mountain range.

The shepherds said they were facing delays in permission from the administration after the closure of 48 tourist destinations and trekking spots in Kashmir following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists on April 22.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who held his official meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg this week, said that the security audit of these destinations was required. “I believe the audit has been done. And the time has come to, gradually, now, relook at that list and make corrections,” Omar said.

The destinations which were closed included Gurez, Bangus, Naranag, Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, Kousernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Margan Top and dozens of others. The higher reaches of these sites are grazing lands for cattle and sheep of traditional herders called Chopans in Kashmir, and Bakerwals who migrate from the hot lands of Jammu to the Valley during the summer.

This seasonal migration begins in the first week of May every year as the shepherds schedule their foot journey from the plains towards higher reaches. They make shorter halts in grasslands that lie along the high-altitude pastures. But they say the delayed permission could have endangered their livestock and livelihood.

Muhammed Maroof Shah, the Sheep Husbandry Officer of Budgam, the district administration and police will take a final decision about the permission. “Till then, the shepherds should graze their sheep in the orchards,” he said.

Abdul Rashid Chopan of Budgam said that 30 families of his village herd more than 20,000 sheep for their livelihood. "We got delayed permission from the local administration to move up to Manzpathri- 10 kilometres away from Diskal, that is our traditional pasture. Manzpathri is a forest area which does not have grass, and due to windstorms, the pine and deodar trees pose a danger to us and our livestock,” Chopan told ETV Bharat.

Abdul Gani, another shepherd from Anantnag district, said they got permission to move upwards to Aru in Pahalgam after facing three weeks of delay. Munshi, a bakerwal, told ETV Bharat that they are being allowed to move in limited numbers with their livestock. "Some take the livestock up to Nagberi in the Tral area of Pulwama district, and some onwards to the Sonmarg side," Munshi said, expressing happiness that the administration allowed them after waiting for two weeks.

Ruling party, National Conference legislator Mian Meher Ali, who recently met the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, regarding the restrictions on moving to higher pastures, said that the shepherds were facing permission issues in Pahalgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and other pastures.

"I met the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, who called the concerned Deputy Commissioners to permit the shepherds towards higher pastures,” Meher Ali told ETV Bharat. Ali is the son of popular Gujjar leader and MP Mian Altaf, and the family yields significant political and spiritual influence on Gujjar and Bakarwals in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the 2011 census, the Kashmir valley had three lakh chopans, the number of bakerwals is 6 lakh, while their livestock is in lakhs, says Tariq Ahmad Chopan, a research scholar at Kashmir University's History department. Chopan, who has researched the socio-economic status of Chopans of Kashmir, said migration of livestock during summer to cool pastures of higher reaches is necessary for their survival and the livelihood of shepherds.

“Shepherds have traditional and fixed grazing routes and pastures which are essential; any change in their routes or pastures will leave their livestock fighting for survival. It will also impact wildlife and biodiversity. If shepherds are restricted to plains, their livestock will destroy standing crops, which will create conflicts between farmers and shepherds. This will also hit crop production,” he told ETV Bharat.