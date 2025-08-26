'Misusing Cover Of Judicial Independence For Political Convenience': 56 Ex-Judges On Statement Of 18 Ex-Judges

New Delhi: Over 50 former judges on Tuesday slammed the statement of 18 former judges, who defended the Opposition INDIA Bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy against the criticism of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying it amounted to misusing the cover of judicial independence for political convenience.

As many as 56 ex-judges, including five ex-apex court judges, in a statement, said: "We, as former judges of this country, feel compelled to place on record our strong disagreement with the recent statement issued by a group of retired judges and activists. It has become a predictable pattern, wherein every major political development is met with statements from the same quarters".

"These statements are determined to cloak their political partisanship under the language of judicial independence. This practice does a great disservice to the institution we once served, as it projects judges as political actors. This erodes the prosperity, dignity and neutrality that the office of a judicial officer demands", said the statement.

The judges said a fellow retired judge has chosen, of his own volition, to contest the election for the office of the Vice President of India. "By doing so, he has stepped into the political arena as a candidate supported by the opposition. Having made that choice, he must defend his candidacy like any other contestant in the realm of political debate. To suggest otherwise is to stifle democratic discourse and to misuse the cover of judicial independence for political convenience," it said.

The judges said judicial independence is not threatened by the criticism of a political candidate, and what truly tarnished the reputation of the judiciary is when former judges repeatedly issue partisan statements, giving the impression that the institution itself is aligned with political battles.

"As a result of these tactics, because of the fault of a few, the larger body of judges ends up being painted as partisan coterie. This is neither fair nor healthy for India's judiciary or democracy. We therefore strongly call upon our brother judges to desist from lending their names to politically motivated statements. Let those who have chosen the path of politics defend themselves in that realm. The institution of the judiciary must be kept above and distinct from such entanglements," it added.

The statement was issued as a reaction to the statement of 18 retired judges who had termed as "unfortunate" Shah’s attack on Reddy over his judgment disbanding Salwa Judum, an armed organisation of tribal youths who fought alongside police against Naxals in Chhattisgarh, as part of a two-judge Supreme Court bench in 2011. Shah had accused Reddy of "supporting" Naxalism. He had claimed that Naxalism would have ended by 2020 in the absence of the Salwa Judum judgement.

"The statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, publicly misinterpreting the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Salwa Judum case, is unfortunate. The judgment nowhere supports, either expressly or by compelling implication of its text, Naxalism or its ideology," the statement signed by the 18 former judges had said.