Misused Waqf Funds Over Rs 3.82 Crore Restored by ED After Money Laundering Investigation

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has handed over assets worth ₹3.82 crore to the Karnataka State Waqf Board following the conclusion of a money laundering investigation related to the misappropriation of fixed deposit funds.
According to an official press release, the case began after Karnataka police registered an FIR against two officials of Vijaya Bank and Syed Siraj Ahmed, a First Division Assistant with the Waqf Board. The Waqf Board had issued two cheques worth Rs 4,00,45,465 to open fixed deposit accounts at Vijaya Bank. However, instead of being deposited as intended, the money was allegedly diverted to fictitious accounts.
The ED stated that Rs 4 crore from the Waqf Board's funds was transferred to the account of Verkeys Realities Pvt. Ltd., a private firm. From that amount, Rs 1.10 crore was used to purchase a Mercedes car, while Rs 2.72 crore was moved to another account.
In a significant move to restore the Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the rightful claimants, vide Hon'ble Additional Sessions Judge order dated 1/7/2025 the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has by released properties valued at Rs. 3,82,74,444/- to Karnataka…— ED (@dir_ed) July 8, 2025
On the same day, the ED handed over a banker’s cheque worth Rs 3,82,74,444 to the Waqf Board. “This release underscores the ED's commitment to ensuring justice for victims of financial crimes,” the agency stated. It added, “We remain dedicated to combating money laundering and returning misappropriated funds to those entitled.”
The official announcement was also shared on ED’s social media platforms, highlighting the order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge and the agency’s continued efforts to restore public funds lost to economic offences.
