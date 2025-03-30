ETV Bharat / bharat

'Misuse Of Police Powers': Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM, Seeks Probe Into Assam Journalist Arrest

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate an enquiry into allegations of misuse of Assam Police in arresting a journalist, who was covering a protest against alleged financial irregularities in a state-run bank.

In the letter to the PM, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha also sought an independent probe into the alleged financial scam at the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank (ACAB), in which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the directors and BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan is the chairman.

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested by the Guwahati Police on Tuesday midnight and again on Thursday morning in connection with two cases filed by a bank employee and its managing director, respectively. He has got bail in both cases.

"The misuse of police powers in the arbitrary arrest of journalist Diluwar (Dilwar) Hussain Mozumder must be investigated to ensure accountability. It is also imperative to safeguard press freedom and prevent the wrongful targeting of journalists reporting on matters of public interest," Gogoi said in the letter.

This issue extends beyond one journalist as it strikes at the core of the country's democracy, transparency of financial institutions and the protection of constitutional rights, said the letter, dated March 28, made available to the press on Sunday.

"Your immediate intervention is crucial to ensure justice, hold those responsible accountable, and restore public faith in our institutions," the Jorhat MP wrote to the PM.

Mozumdar, who is also the assistant general secretary of Gauhati Press Club, was first arrested on Tuesday midnight in connection with a case filed by a bank employee, who had alleged that the scribe had made casteist remarks.

He was granted bail in the case on Wednesday but was arrested again immediately upon release the next day in a second case filed by the managing director of the bank, Dambaru Saikia, for allegedly attempting to steal valuable bank documents.