Mission Safer Journey: Railways Steps Up Track Upgradation To Boost Safety And Efficiency

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has initiated steps to upgrade passenger running lines to eliminate potential safety hazards due to outdated tracks. To successfully implement this, plans are now afoot to bring loop lines at par with mainline standards, which will consequently ensure safe movement of trains and likely improve the operational environment across the rail network.
Various railway zones are carrying out maintenance work of tracks, signal systems and overhead equipment. According to Western Railway (WR), track and signalling upgradation works have recently been done which will help improve movement of trains.
"To enhance safety and improve infrastructure, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has undertaken critical safety-related modernisation work between Rourkela and Bondamunda," the railway officials informed.
The modernisation and upgradation involves track linking and non-interlocking operations as part of the commissioning of multi-tracking lines at different sections. This is expected to improve train operations, ensuring safer and more efficient railway services in the long term," East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway said, "To enhance railway safety and operational efficiency, the Railways has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to upgrade passenger running lines across Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. This mission-mode initiative aims to bring loop lines at par with mainline standards to support the safe and reliable movement of trains."
The move followed the growing traffic on loop lines and the potential safety hazards associated with outdated track infrastructure. By prioritising critical locations and adopting modern track maintenance practices, the Railways is working to minimise unforeseen risks and improve the overall operational environment.
"The scope of the upgradation includes strengthening of ballast, improving track geometry, enhancing drainage systems and deploying advanced profiling techniques to assess track parameters at regular intervals," Sharma informed.
As per Railways, these efforts were strengthened by removal or relaxation of 14 PSRs (Permanent Speed Restrictions), saving 26.10 minutes in overall journey. This apart, updated digital registers and a unified asset management system are also being implemented to monitor and manage the improved track assets efficiently. Officials stated that this initiative has already yielded significant benefits, including improved punctuality, reduced downtime for maintenance and enhanced passenger safety.
According to the Railways, modern track components consisting of 60kg, 90 Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, pre-stressed concrete (PSC) normal/wide base sleepers, and modern elastic fastenings are being used, and it specified that 130m/260m long rail panels are being used for rail renewals to minimise the weld joints. Moreover, mechanised methods are being adopted for track renewal or replacement using track relaying Trains, points and crossing changing machines and other track laying equipment.