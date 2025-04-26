ETV Bharat / bharat

Mission Safer Journey: Railways Steps Up Track Upgradation To Boost Safety And Efficiency

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has initiated steps to upgrade passenger running lines to eliminate potential safety hazards due to outdated tracks. To successfully implement this, plans are now afoot to bring loop lines at par with mainline standards, which will consequently ensure safe movement of trains and likely improve the operational environment across the rail network.

Various railway zones are carrying out maintenance work of tracks, signal systems and overhead equipment. According to Western Railway (WR), track and signalling upgradation works have recently been done which will help improve movement of trains.

"To enhance safety and improve infrastructure, the South Eastern Railway (SER) has undertaken critical safety-related modernisation work between Rourkela and Bondamunda," the railway officials informed.

The modernisation and upgradation involves track linking and non-interlocking operations as part of the commissioning of multi-tracking lines at different sections. This is expected to improve train operations, ensuring safer and more efficient railway services in the long term," East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway said, "To enhance railway safety and operational efficiency, the Railways has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to upgrade passenger running lines across Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. This mission-mode initiative aims to bring loop lines at par with mainline standards to support the safe and reliable movement of trains."