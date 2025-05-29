ETV Bharat / bharat

Mission LiFE Encourages To Saving The Planet: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, said on Thursday that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) encourages communities, businesses, and individuals to collectively contribute to saving the planet.

Speaking at an event here, Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, Mission LiFE, which transforms environmental protection into a participative process.

Yadav also outlined India's climate policy architecture, focusing on three key drivers: self-reliant circular economy: A path to sustainable growth, protecting natural ecosystems and strengthening resilience, and promoting adaptation: building climate resilience.

Mentioning about self-reliant circular economy, he said India is transitioning from a linear to a circular economy model, aiming to reduce waste and enhance resource efficiency.

He said the government has introduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines for various sectors, including tyres, batteries, plastics, and e-waste, to promote recycling and sustainable consumption.

"Between 2022 and 2024, the recycling sector attracted investments totaling ₹10,000 crore, reflecting industry commitment to sustainable practices. The circular economy sector is projected to be worth $2 trillion by 2050, creating approximately 10 million jobs," he said.