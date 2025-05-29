Mission LiFE Encourages To Saving The Planet: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, said on Thursday that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) encourages communities, businesses, and individuals to collectively contribute to saving the planet.
Speaking at an event here, Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, Mission LiFE, which transforms environmental protection into a participative process.
Yadav also outlined India's climate policy architecture, focusing on three key drivers: self-reliant circular economy: A path to sustainable growth, protecting natural ecosystems and strengthening resilience, and promoting adaptation: building climate resilience.
Mentioning about self-reliant circular economy, he said India is transitioning from a linear to a circular economy model, aiming to reduce waste and enhance resource efficiency.
He said the government has introduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines for various sectors, including tyres, batteries, plastics, and e-waste, to promote recycling and sustainable consumption.
"Between 2022 and 2024, the recycling sector attracted investments totaling ₹10,000 crore, reflecting industry commitment to sustainable practices. The circular economy sector is projected to be worth $2 trillion by 2050, creating approximately 10 million jobs," he said.
On protecting natural ecosystems and strengthening resilience, Yadav said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has launched Mission LiFE and a nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a community-driven initiative aimed at environmental conservation.
He said the introduction of Green Credit Rules under Mission LiFE incentivises voluntary actions toward environmental conservation, fostering a culture of sustainability.
On promoting adaptation: building climate resilience, Yadav said India recognises the challenges posed by climate change and is committed to building resilience through adaptation strategies. He said the government has released the Draft Framework of the Climate Finance Taxonomy, outlining methodologies for classifying activities under adaptation and mitigation.
"Moreover, the development of the first National Adaptation Plan, to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), focuses on enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening knowledge systems, and reducing exposure to climate risks," Yadav said.
He urged industry leaders to actively participate in building a self-reliant circular economy. He invited them to join the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition, launched under India's G20 Presidency, as a collaborative platform to facilitate knowledge-sharing and sustainable practices.