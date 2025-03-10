ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing UPSC Aspirant Found Dead Days After Brawl With Former Gondal MLA's Son

Rajkot: The recovery of the body of a UPSC aspirant, missing for several days, has created a stir in Gondal City here. The family has filed a complaint to the police. Rajkumar Jate went missing on March 3, and he died the next day.

According to his father, Ratanlal, who runs a street food stall in Gayatrinagar, on March 2, he and Rajkumar were involved in an argument with the son of former Gondal MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja. When the duo was walking near the bungalow of Jadeja, they were stopped by Ganesh Jadeja, the former MLA's son, along with 7-10 other individuals.

"We were brutally beaten by Ganesh Jadeja and his associates. After the attack, Rajkumar and I returned home. However, Rajkumar, after feeling that the assault had been unjust, decided to return to the former MLA's bungalow later that night. But he mysteriously went missing after that, said Ratanlal.