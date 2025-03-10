ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing UPSC Aspirant Found Dead Days After Brawl With Former Gondal MLA's Son

When Rajkumar and his father were walking near the bungalow of Jayrajsinh Jadeja, they were brutally beaten by Jadeja's son, along with 10 other individuals.

A missing poster of Rajkumar Jate.
A missing poster of Rajkumar Jate. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Rajkot: The recovery of the body of a UPSC aspirant, missing for several days, has created a stir in Gondal City here. The family has filed a complaint to the police. Rajkumar Jate went missing on March 3, and he died the next day.

According to his father, Ratanlal, who runs a street food stall in Gayatrinagar, on March 2, he and Rajkumar were involved in an argument with the son of former Gondal MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja. When the duo was walking near the bungalow of Jadeja, they were stopped by Ganesh Jadeja, the former MLA's son, along with 7-10 other individuals.

"We were brutally beaten by Ganesh Jadeja and his associates. After the attack, Rajkumar and I returned home. However, Rajkumar, after feeling that the assault had been unjust, decided to return to the former MLA's bungalow later that night. But he mysteriously went missing after that, said Ratanlal.

In a desperate search for Rajkumar, Ratanlal file a missing person's report to the Gondal Police. However, seeing no progress, he wrote a letter to Rajkot SP, after which the probe into the mission case was launched.

An unidentified youth was involved in a fatal road accident near Kuvadva of Rajkot three days back. A police investigation into the incident found a striking similarity between the unidentified deceased youth and Rajkumar. Later, the establishment of the identity confined the deceased to be the missing Rajkumar.

