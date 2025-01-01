Missing Kerala Soldier Traced Near Railway Station In Bengaluru

Kozhikode: Vishnui, the soldier who went missing from his Kozhikode, has been traced by the Elathur Police in Bengaluru on the night of December 31.

Vishnu went missing on December 17, 2024, after returning home from the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Son of Suresh, Vishnu is a native of Eranjikkal, Kozhikode. The search was intensified by his co-soldiers and a four-member team led by Elathur sub-inspector Ziya Mohammed finally located him.

To the police, Vishnu said he was strained by financial difficulties which forced him to leave home. Some of his friends tipped off the police about his possible location in Bengaluru.

On December 22, Mohammed, Senior Civil Police Officer (SCPO) Atul Kumar and Civil Police Officer (CPO) Vysakh boarded a train to Pune in search of Vishnu. The search continued for four days in Pune following a three-day stay in Mumbai. The only lead they had with them was CCTV footage.

"We spent a lot of time walking and in the taxi. We checked the cameras along the way. After getting clues, we realised that nothing had happened to Vishnu. More than 450 CCTVs were checked," Mohammed said.

Police said Vishnu's parents came to receive him at Elathur station after formalities were completed. The entire staff wished Vishu, who is getting hitched on January 11, a happy married life.

A withdrawal of Rs 25,000 from an ATM kiosk near the Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru was the most crucial lead in tracking Vishnu down. Anticipating the credit of salary on December 31, the police constantly monitored his bank transactions and after spotting the withdrawal, the team headed to Bengaluru and conducted several residential areas in the vicinity of the ATM. A close examination of the CCTV footage finally led to Vishnu's discovery near the railway station. He came to Bengaluru from Mysore a couple of days back.

Vishnu, who has been serving in the army for nine years, came to Pune from Assam as part of a one-and-a-half-year-long training module. He was mentally perturbed and availed leave to visit home.

On December 16, he called his mother to inform her that he was coming home on leave. On the 17th, he sent a WhatsApp message confirming his arrival in Kannur. When he did not reach home even at night and went incommunicado, the family filed a missing complaint with the police.

During the investigation, his last location was detected as Lonavala in Pune through mobile network tracking. The investigating team reached Pune in the trail of him and finally, the CCTV footage led them to Bengaluru.

Vishnu confessed to the police that he sent the voice message in WhatsApp from Maharashtra thinking that his mother should not worry. From Pune, he headed to Mysore instead of returning to Kozhikode.

He was troubled by the mounting debts in his hometown and was also paying off loans from his salary. "When I was in great difficulty, I left. After that, I did not know anything that happened in my hometown," Vishnu told the police.