3 Missing Indians In Iran Traced: Embassy

New Delhi: Three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran last month have been rescued, the Iranian embassy in India said on Tuesday, quoting media reports in Tehran. Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Iranian authorities over the missing Indians.

The three men, from the Punjab, stopped in Iran on May 1 on their way to Australia. Later, the three men were kidnapped by a local travel company that promised them lucrative jobs in Australia.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police," the Iranian embassy in New Delhi said in a post on 'X'. "Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," it added.

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in India said on May 29 that it was investigating the case of three Indian nationals who had gone missing in Tehran a month before.

In a post on X, "The case concerning the disappearance of three Indian nationals is being followed up by the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities."

"The Embassy of the Republic of India in Tehran is also being kept informed of the proceedings within the judicial system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Consular Affairs Department," the post read on X.

The Embassy also advised Indian citizens not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries.