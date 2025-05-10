'Missile-Like Object' Crashes Into Dal Lake As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Srinagar: Panic gripped Srinagar for the second time on Saturday after residents reported hearing a series of loud explosions, just hours after a "missile-like object" crashed into Dal Lake, the city’s iconic tourist destination.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a bang from the heart of the lake following the impact. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, and officials confirmed that debris from what they termed a "missile-like object" has been recovered and is under forensic analysis.

In a separate incident, another unidentified object was located in Lasjan, on the city’s outskirts. Security agencies have secured the site, and reports suggest additional similar objects may have been found in other parts of Srinagar's periphery.

The discoveries come amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, with authorities ramping up security and not ruling out any scenario. Indian armed forces have activated surface-to-air missile defense systems in and around Srinagar in response to what officials described as "heavy aerial engagement" with Pakistan.

Speaking at a press briefing Saturday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi accused Pakistan of targeting civilian areas, including hospitals and school compounds, near air bases in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. She condemned the actions as "unprofessional" and a violation of international norms.

India, she said, responded with a coordinated offensive during the early hours of Saturday, targeting Pakistani military infrastructure with precision strikes. "We struck military facilities in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian," Qureshi said. "Radar installations in Pasrur and an aviation base in Sialkot were also hit. The operations were designed to minimize collateral damage."

The escalation follows Friday night's armed drone assault from Pakistan on at least 26 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. On Saturday morning, multiple cities across Jammu and Kashmir — including Srinagar, Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri — were shaken by loud explosions as shelling reportedly intensified along the border.

According to officials, five people — including a minor — have been killed so far.