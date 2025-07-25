Missile Test From Drone: Prestigious Indigenous Weapon Trial Conducted In Kurnool

Kurnool: In a significant boost to India's drone warfare capabilities, a precision-guided missile launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was successfully tested in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The test involved an indigenously developed weapon named UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile – Version 3 (ULPGM-V3) and was carried out at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Orvakal mandal near Palakolanu.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the success of the test at a defence expo, sharing a photograph from the trial and congratulating DRDO, MSMEs, and startups involved in the development and manufacturing of the missile. He hailed the achievement as proof of India’s growing expertise in mastering and producing advanced defence technologies.
In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2025
While detailed specifications of ULPGM-V3 remain undisclosed, sources suggest that the missile builds on the capabilities of the previously tested ULPGM-V2 platform. The NOAR range, spread across 2,200 acres, is a cutting-edge electronic warfare testing facility under DRDO, inaugurated during 2016–17. It has earlier hosted trials for Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) aimed at neutralising fixed-wing UAVs.
The ULPGM series has been specifically designed for UAVs like Tapas-BH and Archer NG. These missiles are cost-effective, highly accurate, and fire-and-forget capable, making them ideal for close-combat operations.
Tests conducted in open-air facilities like NOAR typically accelerate weapon deployment to field units, as opposed to indoor-tested electronic warfare tools that may require longer development cycles.
