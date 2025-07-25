ETV Bharat / bharat

Missile Test From Drone: Prestigious Indigenous Weapon Trial Conducted In Kurnool

Kurnool: In a significant boost to India's drone warfare capabilities, a precision-guided missile launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was successfully tested in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The test involved an indigenously developed weapon named UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile – Version 3 (ULPGM-V3) and was carried out at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Orvakal mandal near Palakolanu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the success of the test at a defence expo, sharing a photograph from the trial and congratulating DRDO, MSMEs, and startups involved in the development and manufacturing of the missile. He hailed the achievement as proof of India’s growing expertise in mastering and producing advanced defence technologies.