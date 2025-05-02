ETV Bharat / bharat

Missile Centres To Vande Bharat: Modi Lays Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh's Future

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an emotional and visionary address from the sacred land of Amaravati, restarting the capital's development journey. Beginning his speech with “Maa Durga Bhavani,” he expressed joy at meeting the people of Andhra Pradesh and spoke extensively in Telugu, winning applause from the crowd.

Standing on what he called a "holy land," the Prime Minister said, “Amaravati is not just a city of concrete structures, it is the strong foundation for a developed India.” He envisioned Amaravati as a symbol of tradition and technology, where Buddhist heritage meets modern progress.

“I see Amaravati as the city of 'Indra Loka', the divine city, now transforming into the powerhouse of 'Swarna Andhra',” he said.

Highlights from PM Modi’s Speech

Technology inspiration from Chandrababu: Modi recalled his early days as Gujarat CM, saying he closely followed Chandrababu Naidu’s tech-driven leadership in Andhra Pradesh and asked his officials to study it. “Babu once praised my use of technology, but the truth is, I followed him first.”

Foundation for the people’s capital: The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to Amaravati and reminded everyone that he had laid the foundation for it in 2015 as a people's capital. “Now, construction of the High Court, Assembly, and Secretariat is happening with people’s support and the Centre’s backing.”

Support to farmers and youth