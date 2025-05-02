Missile Centres To Vande Bharat: Modi Lays Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh's Future

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an emotional and visionary address from the sacred land of Amaravati, restarting the capital's development journey. Beginning his speech with “Maa Durga Bhavani,” he expressed joy at meeting the people of Andhra Pradesh and spoke extensively in Telugu, winning applause from the crowd.
Standing on what he called a "holy land," the Prime Minister said, “Amaravati is not just a city of concrete structures, it is the strong foundation for a developed India.” He envisioned Amaravati as a symbol of tradition and technology, where Buddhist heritage meets modern progress.
“I see Amaravati as the city of 'Indra Loka', the divine city, now transforming into the powerhouse of 'Swarna Andhra',” he said.
Highlights from PM Modi’s Speech
Technology inspiration from Chandrababu: Modi recalled his early days as Gujarat CM, saying he closely followed Chandrababu Naidu’s tech-driven leadership in Andhra Pradesh and asked his officials to study it. “Babu once praised my use of technology, but the truth is, I followed him first.”
Foundation for the people’s capital: The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to Amaravati and reminded everyone that he had laid the foundation for it in 2015 as a people's capital. “Now, construction of the High Court, Assembly, and Secretariat is happening with people’s support and the Centre’s backing.”
Support to farmers and youth
- Rs 17,500 crore deposited into farmers' accounts under PM-Kisan.
- Rs 5,500 crore paid as compensation under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme.
- Rail and road connectivity improved to help farmers access markets.
Big boost to railway infrastructure in AP
- Rs 9,000 crore allocated this year for railway development.
- 100% railway electrification completed.
- Seventy railway stations are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
- Eight Vande Bharat trains and multiple RUBs, flyovers and underpasses have been built.
Polavaram project: The Prime Minister said the Centre will fully support the completion of Polavaram, a project that will provide drinking water to lakhs and irrigate every acre in AP.
Missile and space research
- Missile launch centre coming up in Nagayalanka.
- ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre praised as the pride of Indian space research.
- Youth are being encouraged to take up space research.
Ekta Mall in Visakhapatnam: Laid foundation for Ekta Mall to promote local arts and crafts “Unity is our nation’s real strength, not just weapons,” he added
Call for Yoga Revolution: Accepted Andhra Pradesh CM’s invitation to participate in International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam. Urged people to promote yoga in every house and village for 50 days leading up to the event. Expressed ambition to make AP set a world record in Yoga Day celebrations
On Alliance and Andhra Pradesh's Future: The Prime Minister expressed full faith in the Chandrababu-Pawan Kalyan alliance, saying it will drive AP’s growth in sectors like AI, green energy, education and technology.
“Andhra Pradesh is now moving at the right speed, on the right path. I am confident that the state's GDP will hit record levels. My shoulder will always be beside yours in building a developed AP,” he declared.
Ending his speech with resounding chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” PM Modi gave a strong message that Amaravati is not just a political capital, but the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s aspirations.
