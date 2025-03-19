ETV Bharat / bharat

Miss World 2025: Telangana's Rural Beauty To Take Centre Stage At The Global Event

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up to host the 72nd Miss World pageant from May 7-31, 2025, 'rural Telangana' is set to take the centre stage at the global event. The state government has planned to showcase its rich heritage, vibrant culture and tourist attractions, and with over 3000 media representatives likely to attend, the Tourism and Culture Department sees this as a golden opportunity to put Telangana's rural beauty and traditions on the world map.

The grand opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Hyderabad, with Hitex, Shilparamam, and Gachibowli Stadium being the preferred venues. The government is planning to host an Olympic-style opening ceremony to make it a historic event.

The pageant activities will extend beyond Hyderabad as officials have decided to organise key events in rural areas, to introduce global beauties to Telangana's rich traditional art and tourism sites. The plan includes ramp walks in handloom sarees and visits to iconic places like Pochampally, Ramappa Temple, Buddhavanam, Laknavaram, Yadagirigutta, Nagarjunasagar, and Vikarabad. Events have been planned in rural locations to enhance the global brand value of Telangana's cultural sites, officials said.

As part of rural promotion, contestants will visit Pochampally village, renowned worldwide for its handloom sarees and recognised as the Best Tourism Village globally. Here, contestants will interact with local weavers and learn about different traditional weaving techniques. Later, they will walk the ramp in Pochampally sarees to promote Telangana's craft and handloom products.