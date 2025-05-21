Miss World 2025 Participants Take 'Head To Head Challenge' At Hyderabad's T-Hub

Hyderabad: After soaking in the sights of Charminar and other iconic destinations across Telangana, the Miss World 2025 contestants shifted gears on Tuesday as they took part in one of the pageant's most anticipated segments—the 'Head to Head Challenge' at T-Hub.

The main focus of this challenge is 'Beauty with a Purpose'. This round allows contestants to voice their opinions, present their social impact projects and articulate their motivations. Divided into two categories — Americas/Caribbean and Africa & Europe/Asia & Oceania — the participants presented their cases to a global audience.

The beauty queens shared their service initiatives addressing critical issues like education for underprivileged children, mental health of the elderly, women's empowerment and the preservation of language. They also spoke about their vision for a better world and environmental conservation.

Miss World Pageant (Miss World Pageant)

Miss Argentina, Guadalupe Alomar, who expressed her love for children, has established a help centre providing educational support and daily essentials. Miss Belize, Shayari Morataya, educates children on health awareness. Miss Brazil, Jessica Pedroso, works as an English teacher aiming to improve children's education. Miss Bolivia, Olga Chavez, has personally planted and cares for 5,000 trees. Miss Canada, Emma Morrison, educates around 20 children. Miss Chile, Francesca Lavandero, founded an organisation to ease mental conflicts among elderly people. Miss Dominican Republic, Myra Delgado, focuses on developing leadership skills in children and empowering women. Miss America, Athena Crosby, was inspired by her younger brother, who has a disability, and runs a special centre to assist people with disabilities.

Miss World Organisation chairperson Julia Morley said, "The competition is more than a contest. It is a celebration of courage, kindness and determination. The inspiring stories of these young women have deeply moved me."

Keen to showcase its rich cultural heritage and investment potential on the global stage, the Telangana government has chalked out an elaborate action plan to align with the event.

As part of this outreach, the contestants embarked on a whirlwind cultural tour of the state. On May 13, they joined a heritage walk at the Charminar, followed by a visit to the architectural marvel Ramappa Temple in Mulugu — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — on May 14.

They offered prayers at the Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta on May 15, and paid a visit to a 700-year-old banyan tree in Mahabubnagar district the next day.