MISHTI Magic: Gujarat Leads Country With 19K Hectares Of Mangrove Plantation In Just Two Years

Gandhinagar: Sustainable development through environmental conservation has been a top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government. Moving forward with this goal, the government launched MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme in 2023 to expand mangrove forest cover along the coasts of states and union territories, thereby ensuring protection and preservation of the coastal communities and marine ecosystem.

Leading the way is Gujarat which has, in just two years, successfully planted mangroves across over 19,000 hectares under this initiative.

Purpose Of MISHTI Scheme

Launched on June 5, 2023, on the World Environment Day, MISHTI scheme focuses on driving large-scale mangrove conservation across states and union territories. The initiative includes planting more mangrove trees along the coastline, mapping and studying existing mangrove forests, assessing their geographical and hydrological conditions, setting up nurseries, conducting awareness programs, facilitating training and research, monitoring growth and promoting eco-tourism to ensure long-term sustainability. Since its launch, over 22,500 hectares of degraded mangrove area in 13 states has been brought under restoration towards safeguarding mangroves and protecting the environment.

Gujarat At The Forefront Of MISHTI Implementation

Under the MISHTI scheme, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state, planting mangroves on approximately 19,020 hectares at a cost of over Rs 76 crore in the last two years. State Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera said that under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, Gujarat remains committed to environmental conservation, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat'. This persistent dedication has positioned Gujarat at the forefront of the MISHTI scheme implementation.

Why Are Mangroves Important

Mangroves are coastal forests consisting of trees that grow in saline water along the coast. These trees play a crucial role in improving water quality by filtering nutrients and sediments. Mangroves support biodiversity and marine life, and help mitigate climate change. Mangrove ecosystems are also essential for stabilising coastal land, preventing salinity intrusion, and reducing the impact of natural disasters such as cyclones. It is estimated that 1500 species of plants and animals, including fish and birds, depend on mangroves, as the shallow waters beneath mangrove trees serve as breeding nurseries. Apart from this, mangroves provide a habitat for larger mammals like monkeys, sloths, tigers, and hyenas.

Gujarat’s Coastline: A Boon For Ecosystems And Livelihoods

Mangrove forests act as a natural shield against coastal erosion and play a crucial role in fish breeding, significantly contributing to the livelihoods of local fishermen. During cyclones, mangrove forests help protect coastal areas and control increasing salinity, which is essential for agriculture in these regions.

Gujarat’s 1650 km-long coastline creates an ideal environment for various ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrasses. Under MISHTI scheme, the central government has set a target of planting mangroves across approximately 540 sq. km in five years. In just the last two years, Gujarat has already completed plantation in over 190 sq. km.

Distribution Of Mangrove Forests Across Gujarat

Mangrove forests in Gujarat are mainly concentrated across four major regions. Kutch district leads with 799 sq. km of mangrove cover. The Gulf of Kutch, including Marine National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and districts like Jamnagar, Rajkot (Morbi), Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka, account for 236 sq. km of mangrove cover. The central and southern Gujarat region, covering Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad, has 134 sq. km of mangrove cover, including areas such as the Gulf of Khambhat and Dumas-Ubhrat. The Saurashtra region, including Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir-Somnath, has a moderate mangrove cover of six sq. km.

For the last two decades, the Gujarat government has been undertaking extensive plantation campaign to enhance mangrove ecosystems. The strategic distribution of mangroves across key regions, supported by large-scale afforestation efforts and government initiatives, has not only promoted biodiversity but also strengthened coastal resilience, setting an example for mangrove conservation and environmental protection worldwide.