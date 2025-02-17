ETV Bharat / bharat

'Misdiagnosis' Worsening Leprosy Crisis, Specialists Also Failing, Reveals Study

By Gautam Debroy

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research has highlighted the growing concerns over possible misdiagnosis of leprosy by non-dermatologists, citing it as a major factor in the continued prevalence of the disease. This concerning trend even extends to tertiary hospitals with misdiagnosis by specialists including physicians, neurologists, and even infertility specialists.

Even as the treatment of leprosy has been simplified by adopting uniform multidrug therapy (MDT), the high number of new cases and associated disabilities remain a pressing issue now, revealed the study authored by three top dermatologists of India - Dr Kabir Sardana, Dr Savitha Sharath and Dr Ananta Khurana.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Kabir Sardana, HoD of Dermatology department in RML hospital in New Delhi, and lead author of 'Misdiagnosis of leprosy: An underappreciated reason for its continued prevalence', stated that misdiagnosis is reported both at primary level and secondary level.

“This (Leprosy) could partly be attributed to possible misdiagnosis by non-dermatologists. We have noticed that this trend extends to tertiary hospitals with misdiagnosis by specialists across the spectrum, including physicians, neurologists, and even infertility specialists. The multisystem involvement of leprosy and reactions can have myriad manifestations, and we aim to highlight these clinical differentials, including neural involvement, so that early diagnosis of leprosy patients is ensured, as dermatologists are rarely the first point of contact for them,” the author highlighted.

“Many clinicians in their routine posting of MBBS training do not attend dermatology postings where leprosy is seen. A few cases are even misdiagnosed by tertiary level doctors,” said Dr Sardana.

The other two authors of the study include Dr Savitha Sharath and Dr Ananta Khurana, both from the Department of Dermatology at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, respectively.

“There are multiple issues that pose hindrance in leprosy eradication, and even a single case of misdiagnosis can lead to spread of infection to others. The time for a disease to manifest is seven years,” said Dr Sardana, adding that "Poverty, poor sanitation and overcrowding trigger its spread and without a holistic approach, it is very difficult to achieve the goal of leprosy eradication."

According to the study, leprosy has a wide spectrum of clinical presentations that often simulate many other dermatological conditions, making it difficult to differentiate, particularly in non-endemic areas.

“The diverse cutaneous lesions of leprosy include subtle hypopigmented macules, raised plaques of varying sizes, annular plaques, nodules, and diffuse infiltration,” it said.

“Leprosy has occasionally been mislabeled as systemic sclerosis in patients developing skin thickening and digital resorption. Borderline tuberculoid (BT) leprosy presenting as chronic macrocheilia can be mistaken for granulomatous cheilitis, and the distinction between the two conditions is often challenging to gauge because of the paucibacillary nature of this leprosy spectrum,” the study revealed.

Leprosy Reactions And Their Mimickers

Type I (T1R) and Type II (T2R) are leprosy reactions presenting inflammatory-looking edematous plaques (T1R) or evanescent painful nodules (T2R). Leprosy reactions have often been misdiagnosed as systemic lupus erythematosus, erythema multiforme, sweet syndrome, vasculitis, arthritis, or collagenosis. T2Rs frequently have joint symptoms and may be misdiagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis. An edematous and intensely erythematous leprosy plaque undergoing T1R can be mistaken for cellulitis, especially over the face. Erythematous papules and nodules, along with systemic features like fever, polyarthritis, and eye involvement in T2R, can be mistaken as sarcoidosis.